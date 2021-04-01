Gibson Energy’s (GEI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GEI. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.94.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE:GEI traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$22.08. 382,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,243. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$15.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.30. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 26.95.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.