GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 308,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:GIX remained flat at $$10.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 8,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,806. GigCapital2 has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 in the third quarter worth about $2,315,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the third quarter worth $362,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the third quarter valued at about $880,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GigCapital2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,463,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter worth $2,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital2, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of the provision of patient-centric digital health technologies, and tech-enabled healthcare and related services.

