Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $60,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

