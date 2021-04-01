Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335,030 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5,733.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,988,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491,386 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

