Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GBCI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $53,453,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,499,000 after purchasing an additional 511,842 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,024,000 after purchasing an additional 293,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 285,320 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

