Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.59. 366,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,980. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBCI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.