Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

LAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.49 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

