GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $41,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

