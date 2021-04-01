Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 912,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
OTCMKTS:GLCNF remained flat at $$3.92 during trading hours on Thursday. 43,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,156. Glencore has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.
About Glencore
