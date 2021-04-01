Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 912,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS:GLCNF remained flat at $$3.92 during trading hours on Thursday. 43,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,156. Glencore has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

