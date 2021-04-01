Glencore’s (GLEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 269.11 ($3.52).

Shares of Glencore stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 284.20 ($3.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,751,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,202,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 286.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 230.21. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 329.26 ($4.30). The company has a market cap of £37.87 billion and a PE ratio of -19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

