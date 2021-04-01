Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 3,171 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,926.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,022 shares of company stock worth $1,241,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.