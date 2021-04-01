Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $46,238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 200,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,239 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ONE Gas by 78.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 402,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 177,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 175,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

OGS stock opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 66.10%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

