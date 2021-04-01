Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. FMR LLC increased its position in ITT by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,071 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,197,000 after buying an additional 360,258 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in ITT by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,383,000 after buying an additional 296,840 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 433.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 140,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,878,000 after buying an additional 125,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

NYSE ITT opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

