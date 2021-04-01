Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 321.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,150 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,278 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,812,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,657,000 after acquiring an additional 993,717 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

