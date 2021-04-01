Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,928 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after buying an additional 1,826,920 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,741,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 785,032 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

