Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.98 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 295.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,895 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

