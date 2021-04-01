Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.07 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.36.

Shares of ORLY opened at $507.25 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.59 and a 12 month high of $512.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

