Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,168 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 28,181 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after buying an additional 763,209 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,869 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 40,946 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $55.46 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $56.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

