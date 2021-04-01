Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $199.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $203.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

