Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 16,105 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 63,249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $59.67 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

