Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

NYCB opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

