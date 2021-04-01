Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,272 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,071,000 after acquiring an additional 636,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS opened at $125.29 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $155.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

