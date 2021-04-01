Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of KB Home worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,811,000 after purchasing an additional 305,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after purchasing an additional 223,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 281,818 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.35.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

