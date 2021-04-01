Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.38.

A number of research firms have commented on GBT. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

GBT stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

