Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,136. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $532.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.97.

