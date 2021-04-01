Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading Up 31% Over Last Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $198,380.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.93 or 0.00644389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00025923 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

