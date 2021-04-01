Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 263.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 241.7%.

Global Water Resources stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. 17,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,085. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $373.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,645.65, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

