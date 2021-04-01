Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 330,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,066,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 9,218.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after buying an additional 437,795 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 338,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 83,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00.

