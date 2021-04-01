Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

PFFD stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

