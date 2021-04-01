GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0995 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0995 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.79 million and $12,211.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,124.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,973.97 or 0.03338632 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.96 or 0.00343265 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.94 or 0.00947049 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.90 or 0.00424348 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.00395358 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003444 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.83 or 0.00277084 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00024181 BTC.
About GlobalBoost-Y
According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “
GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.
