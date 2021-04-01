Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Globant worth $42,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $209.23. 1,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,604. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.77 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

