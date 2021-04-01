Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GL opened at $96.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

