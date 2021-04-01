GMB (GMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,885.00

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 191% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. GMB has a market capitalization of $164,110.00 and approximately $21,885.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GMB has traded 91.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.00642996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

GMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io . The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars.

