Gnosis 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.34 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $160.50 or 0.00272080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $241.49 million and $1.34 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.54 or 0.00640012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025873 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.