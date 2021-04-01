GNY (GNY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002372 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $270.44 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.38 or 0.00638444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00068449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

