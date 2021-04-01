Gold Poker 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 99.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $9,327.12 and $24.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 70.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00063440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.32 or 0.00328698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00087983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.50 or 0.00721442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.