Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Holdings Boosted by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 2.5% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.26. 2,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,664. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06.

