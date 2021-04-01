Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 639,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ann B. Lane bought 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 885,815 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 282,796 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 164,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 192,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.72. 245,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.