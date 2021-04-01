Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GDDFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDDFF traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

