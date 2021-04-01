GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 527.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $42,853,190.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $5,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,851,712 shares of company stock worth $67,257,954 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDRX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

