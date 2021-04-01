Goose Finance (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $18.41 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $18.41 million and $3.96 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for $15.19 or 0.00025953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00050943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.56 or 0.00638454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00067707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025878 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,273,531 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,626 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.