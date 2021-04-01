Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stake Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Gossamer Bio worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

