Gourmet Galaxy Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.09 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00005156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 103.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00063440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.32 or 0.00328698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00087983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.50 or 0.00721442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins.

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.