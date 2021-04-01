GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 4,320.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 401.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,361 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,949,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,388,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EAF traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,293. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

