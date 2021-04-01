Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Has $19.69 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,539 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.6% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $235.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

