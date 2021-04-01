Granite Construction Incorporated Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Granite Construction in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE:GVA opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $14,610,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,759,000 after purchasing an additional 196,764 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1,090.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 171,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

