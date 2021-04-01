Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.28

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$76.28 and traded as low as C$76.25. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$76.42, with a volume of 188,910 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

