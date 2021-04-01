Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after acquiring an additional 233,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 685,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth $21,188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85,445 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 14,983.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

