Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.03

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$45.03 and last traded at C$43.93, with a volume of 122379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.27.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Great Canadian Gaming from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -29.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.47.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.58). The company had revenue of C$62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

