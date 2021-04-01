Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,300 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 545,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,121.9 days.

GPEAF opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPEAF shares. Morgan Stanley cut Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

